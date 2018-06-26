Le fidanzate più belle dei calciatori. La numero uno è la moglie di un calciatore russo

Il numero uno in questa lista è la moglie del centrocampista russo Alexander Erokhin, Veronika Erokhin. I giornalisti osservano che gli Erokhin amano viaggiare e fare shopping di design. Notano anche che ci sono solo 6.500 follower sull'Instagram di Veronica, e che durante la Coppa del Mondo appare regolarmente in onda sui canali televisivi russi.
Alexandra, la ragazza del centrocampista della nazionale islandese Gilfi Sigurdsson.
Carol, moglie del difensore brasiliano Carlos Correa.
Larisa, moglie dell'attaccante brasiliano Roberto Firmino.
Maya, la moglie del difensore della Svezia Victor Lindelof.
Rebekah, la moglie dell'attaccante dell'Inghilterra Jamie Vardy.
I’ve been so bad this week 🤷🏽♀️ We went for dinner on Saturday night & I had a few drinks, then we had the end of season dinner on Tuesday and that was a lot of eating & drinking (way too much) so yesterday I felt AWFUL 🤢 The sun was shining when I got up today ☀️ so I had a word with myself and now I’m back on it! 👊🏽 I started my day the right way with my @nutribuddyuk Breakfast Shake 💪🏽 and I had a good workout too. I never feel bad after a having workout and my Breakfast shake, once those endorphins get going and I feed my body with the nutrients it needs I feel like brand new ❤️🌱 If you want to give it a go use my code for a 10% discount BECKYMAY10 😘.. #nutribuddy #breakfastshake #ad #nutrients #nutrition #vegan #vegetarian #dairyfree #health #wellbeing #positivevibes
Dominica, la moglie dell'attaccante della nazionale polacca Kamil Grosicky.
Georgina, la ragazza dell'attaccante della nazionale portoghese Cristiano Ronaldo.
Filipa, la ragazza del difensore della nazionale portoghese Cedric Soares.
Rosemary, la fidanzata del difensore della nazionale australiana Aziz Behich.
Today was surreal ❤️ Watching my love represent Australia in his first World Cup game! You were unreal as always @azizbehich 💪🏻👏🏼My heart just bursts with happiness to watch you live your biggest dreams babe 😘 — #bestdayofmylife #fifaworldcup2018 #happiness #mylove #smashinggoals #achievement #dreamscometrue #ab16 #fiancè #socceroos #australia #ausvfra #worldcup2018 #russia #kazan #football #memoriesforalifetime #fifaworldcup
