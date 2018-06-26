Registrazione
13:54 26 Giugno 2018
Mondiali di calcio 2018
Una tifosa della nazionale russa

Le fidanzate più belle dei calciatori. La numero uno è la moglie di un calciatore russo

© Sputnik . Alexey Filippov
Dei giornalisti britannici hanno stilato una classifica delle dieci ragazze e mogli più belle dei calciatori.

Il numero uno in questa lista è la moglie del centrocampista russo Alexander Erokhin, Veronika Erokhin. I giornalisti osservano che gli Erokhin amano viaggiare e fare shopping di design. Notano anche che ci sono solo 6.500 follower sull'Instagram di Veronica, e che durante la Coppa del Mondo appare regolarmente in onda sui canali televisivi russi.

Ma oltre a lei chi c'è nella classifica? 

Alexandra, la ragazza del centrocampista della nazionale islandese Gilfi Sigurdsson.

A post shared by @alexandrahelga on May 5, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Carol, moglie del difensore brasiliano Carlos Correa.

Larisa, moglie dell'attaccante brasiliano Roberto Firmino.

 

Maya, la moglie del difensore della Svezia Victor Lindelof.

Vamos a bailar

A post shared by Maja Nilsson Lindelöf (@majaenilsson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Rebekah, la moglie dell'attaccante dell'Inghilterra Jamie Vardy.

I’ve been so bad this week 🤷🏽‍♀️ We went for dinner on Saturday night & I had a few drinks, then we had the end of season dinner on Tuesday and that was a lot of eating & drinking (way too much) so yesterday I felt AWFUL 🤢 The sun was shining when I got up today ☀️ so I had a word with myself and now I’m back on it! 👊🏽 I started my day the right way with my @nutribuddyuk Breakfast Shake 💪🏽 and I had a good workout too. I never feel bad after a having workout and my Breakfast shake, once those endorphins get going and I feed my body with the nutrients it needs I feel like brand new ❤️🌱 If you want to give it a go use my code for a 10% discount BECKYMAY10 😘.. #nutribuddy #breakfastshake #ad #nutrients #nutrition #vegan #vegetarian #dairyfree #health #wellbeing #positivevibes

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on May 3, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

Dominica, la moglie dell'attaccante della nazionale polacca Kamil Grosicky.

Georgina, la ragazza dell'attaccante della nazionale portoghese Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Filipa, la ragazza del difensore della nazionale portoghese Cedric Soares. 

 

Camo vibes 😘

A post shared by Filipa Brandão (@filipabrandaoo) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

Rosemary, la fidanzata del difensore della nazionale australiana Aziz Behich.

 

