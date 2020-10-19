Adele fa esplodere Instagram con un annuncio a sorpresa

Sono passati quasi 12 anni dalla sua ultima apparizione in questo show della NBC e Adele è molto eccitata. La cantante britannica ha anche sottolineato che è stato proprio questo programma a lanciare la sua carriera negli Stati Uniti.

"Dannazione, sono così eccitata per questo! E anche assolutamente terrorizzata! La mia prima volta come presentatrice e sarà su SNL!!!!" ha scritto la cantante accanto a una foto che mostra tre note adesive: 24 Ottobre, Adele e H.E.R., che sarà l'ospite musicale della serata.

Questa pubblicazione non ha impiegato molto a generare entusiasmo tra i suoi follower, che hanno spinto il pulsante "Mi piace" più di 1,7 milioni di volte in meno di 24 ore.

Adele ha mantenuto un basso profilo dal suo tour mondiale del 2017, ma si dice che stia registrando il suo quarto album. Durante questo periodo la cantante ha anche attraversato la separazione con suo marito, Simon Konecki. Ultimamente ha perso pure un bel po' di peso.

Dal suo debutto nel 1975, SNL continua ad essere uno degli spettacoli più popolari della televisione americana. È caratterizzato dalla satira su politici e celebrità. Lo show ha iniziato la sua 46° stagione il 3 ottobre.

Ad aprile, in seguito allo scoppio della pandemia, SNL si è temporaneamente trasformato in Saturday Night Live At Home, in cui i membri del cast si esibivano in scenette registrate dalle loro case.