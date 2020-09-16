Registrazione
10:32 16 Settembre 2020
    Ricerca
    Сovid-19
    Contagiati:
     
    Guariti:
     
    Deceduti:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Una balena nell'East Alligator River

    Gruppo di balene intrappolato in un fiume infestato da coccodrilli - Foto

    © Foto : Facebook / Kakadu National Park
    Virale
    URL abbreviato
    1 0 0
    Seguici su
    https://cdnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/9536565_59:0:1259:675_1200x675_80_0_0_4bf0eb3d24a9521ab701836b6c12c155.png
    Sputnik Italia
    https://it.sputniknews.com/virale/202009169536638-gruppo-di-balene-intrappolato-in-un-fiume-infestato-da-coccodrilli---foto/

    Le autorità del Kakadu National Park, nel nord dell'Australia, cercano di salvare una megattera che ha sbagliato direzione ed è rimasta bloccata nell'East Alligator River invece di migrare in Antartide.

    Un totale di tre balene si sono perse nelle acque della riserva. Mentre due dei cetacei sembrano essere tornati in mare, il terzo rimane intrappolato nel fiume brulicante di coccodrilli.

    Visualizza questo post su Instagram

    An exclusion zone has been put in place in Kakadu National Park, after three humpback whales entered the East Alligator River. We are are monitoring the situation and working with NT government authorities to gather data on this unusual event, and an expert working group has been set up to monitor the whale and prepare plans for intervention if required. As of this Thursday it appears that only one whale remains in the river. We have put an exclusion zone in place from the mouth of the East Alligator River to a point approximately 30 kms upstream for the welfare of the whale and for the safety of people who may have been considering going to the area by boat. The last thing we want is a collision between a boat and whale in waters where crocodiles are prevalent and visibility underwater is zero. We also don’t want boats to inadvertently force the whale further up the river. The whale is not in distress at the moment and it is not an emergency situation. The best case scenario is for the whale to make its way back out to sea. Kakadu National Park and NT Government scientists will continue to monitor the whale in the coming days. We appreciate that this is a very unusual and exciting event, however, our priority at present is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors and the whale. 📷 Dr Carol Palmer at NT Government. An exclusion zone is in place around a humpback whale swimming in East Alligator River. #kakadu #kakadunationalpark

    Un post condiviso da Kakadu National Park (@seekakadu) in data:

    Le autorità del parco hanno delimitato una zona di 30 chilometri per garantire la sicurezza e il benessere dei visitatori e della balena stessa.

    "L'ultima cosa che vogliamo è una collisione tra una barca e una balena in acque dove prevalgono i coccodrilli e non c'è visibilità sott'acqua. Non vogliamo nemmeno che le barche costringano inavvertitamente la balena a spostarsi a monte", hanno detto in una nota.

    Il gigantesco cetaceo misura circa 16 metri, quindi i coccodrilli non rappresentano per lui alcun pericolo. La riserva naturale ha sottolineato che non si tratta di una "situazione di emergenza", poiché la balena "non è in pericolo". Allo stesso tempo, ha definito l'incidente "insolito ed emozionante".

    "Lo scenario migliore è che ritorni in mare", hanno concluso.

    Anche se a volte le balene vengono avvistate al largo delle coste australiane, questa è la prima volta che ciò succede nella riserva naturale del Parco nazionale di Kakadu, patrimonio mondiale dell'UNESCO.

    RegolamentoDiscussione
    Commenta via SputnikCommenta via Facebook
    Notizie
    Tutte le notizie
    Tutte le notizie
    Scelti per voi
    Multimedia
    Viso dell'attrice statunitense Marilyn Monroe
    Arte per pranzo: una casalinga belga fa foto meravigliose della sua splendida arte culinaria
    HarmonyOS
    Android VS HarmonyOS
    Emirati Arabi Uniti, Bahrain e Israele: un accordo di pace o di divisione?
    Registrazione
    Log inUtilizzo dei dati personali
    Ripristino password
    captcha
    Log inUtilizzo dei dati personali
    Registrazione
    Ha già un account it.sputniknews.com?
    SiNo
    Registrazione
    avatar

    Ciao! !

    Non ho un account it.sputniknews.com
    RegistrazionePassword dimenticataUtilizzo dei dati personali
    Registrazione
    avatar

    Ciao! !

    Log in
    Ho già un account it.sputniknews.com
    Cancella account
    Sei sicuro di voler cancellare il tuo account it.sputniknews.com
    SiNo
    Il tuo profilo è stato eliminato. Puoi ripristinare il tuo profilo entro 30 giorni, aprendo il link indicato nella mail che è stata inviata all'indirizzo indicato all'atto della registrazione.
    Chiudere
    avatar

    Gentile, !

    Ci impegniamo a proteggere le tue informazioni personali ed abbiamo aggiornato la nostra politica di Utilizzo dei dati personali, in ottemperanza alla General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), il nuovo regolamento dell'Unione Europea in materia, entrato in vigore il 25 maggio 2018.

    Ti preghiamo di consultare la nostra Informativa sull'Utilizzo dei Dati Personali in cui sono contenuti i dettagli sul tipo di dati che conserviamo, come li utilizziamo ed i tuoi diritti a protezione degli stessi.

    Siccome hai già condiviso con noi i tuoi dati personali all'atto della creazione del tuo account personale, per continuare a usarlo ti preghiamo di barrare il modulo sottostante.

    Se non acconsenti allo sfruttamento dei tuoi dati, clicca qui per cancellare il tuo account.

    Se hai delle domande riguardanti la nostra Normativa sull'utilizzo dei Dati Personali, contattaci scrivendo a questo indirizzo: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Regolamento

    La registrazione e l'autorizzazione degli utenti dei siti Sputnik tramite la creazione di propri account o mediante gli account dei social network presuppone l'accettazione delle seguenti regole:

    Gli utenti sono tenuti a comportarsi nel rispetto delle normative nazionali e internazionali vigenti, rispettando gli altri partecipanti alla discussione, i lettori e le persone menzionate nei loro post.

    L'amministrazione del sito ha diritto a cancellare i commenti scritti in una lingua che non sia quella della maggior parte dei contenuti del sito stesso.

    In tutte le versioni dei siti sputniknews.com i commenti scritti possono essere modificati.

    Un commento di un utente può essere cancellato nei seguenti casi:

    • Non corrisponde al tema del post.
    • Incita all'odio ed alla discriminazione razziale, etnica, religiosa, sessuale o sociale e viola I diritti delle minoranze.
    • Viola i diritti dei minori, arrecando a questi ultimi danni di varia natura, compresi danni morali.
    • Contiene idee di natura estremista o incita al compimento di attività illegali.
    • Contiene insulti, minacce ad altri utenti, organizzazioni o individui, denigra la dignità o mina la reputazione commerciale.
    • Contiene insulti o messaggi oltraggiosi nei confronti di Sputnik .
    • Viola la privacy, rivela dati personali o dati di terzi senza il loro consenso o viola la segretezza di una corrispondenza.
    • Descrive o fa riferimento a scene di violenza e crudeltà nei confronti di animali.
    • Contiene informazioni su metodi di suicidio o incita a commettere il suicidio.
    • Persegue obiettivi commerciali, contiene pubblicità occulta, propaganda politica fuorilegge o link a risorse online recanti tali informazioni.
    • Promuove prodotti o servizi di terze parti senza autorizzazione.
    • Contiene espressioni offensive o volgari e/o elementi lessicali che possono essere definiti come tali.
    • Contiene spam, pubblicizza spam, forme di phishing, truffe commerciali e mailing list illegali.
    • Promuove l'uso di stupefacenti e sostanze psicotrope, fornisce informazioni sulla loro produzione e utilizzo.
    • Contiene links a virus e malware.
    • E' parte di azioni volte a produrre un grande volume di commenti recanti contenuto simile o identico, "flash mob".
    • Riempie la discussione di messaggi fuori tema o irrilevanti.
    • Viola l'etichetta o asseconda comportamenti aggressivi, provocatori o volti ad umiliare gli altri interlocutori "trolling".
    • Non segue le norme linguistiche, ad esempio è scritto interamente in maiuscolo oppure non è suddiviso in frasi di senso compiuto.

    L'amministrazione del sito ha il diritto di bloccare l'accesso alla pagina ad un utente, oppure bloccare l'account di quest'ultimo qualora i suoi commenti violino le suddette norme, oppure rechino un contenuto giudicato assimilabile ad una violazione delle stesse.

    L'utente può inoltrare richiesta di ripristino o sblocco del proprio account scrivendo a moderator.it@sputniknews.com.

    Il messaggio deve contenere i seguenti parametri:

    • Oggetto del messaggio: Ripristino dell'account/sblocco dell'accesso
    • Nome Utente
    • Spiegazione delle azioni che hanno violato le suddette regole ed hanno portato al blocco dell'account.

    Qualora i moderatori ritengano sia possibile ripristinare l'account o sbloccare l'accesso, questo verrà eseguito.

    In caso di ripetute violazioni delle suddette regole l'account dell'utente verrà bloccato per la seconda volta, senza possibilità di venire ripristinato.

    Per contattare i moderatori scrivere a moderator.it@sputniknews.com.

    Log in
    RegistrazionePassword dimenticataUtilizzo dei dati personali
    Ok
    Notifiche di Sputnik

    Attiva le notifiche di Sputnik Italia

    AttivaCancella