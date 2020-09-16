Gruppo di balene intrappolato in un fiume infestato da coccodrilli - Foto

Un totale di tre balene si sono perse nelle acque della riserva. Mentre due dei cetacei sembrano essere tornati in mare, il terzo rimane intrappolato nel fiume brulicante di coccodrilli.

Le autorità del parco hanno delimitato una zona di 30 chilometri per garantire la sicurezza e il benessere dei visitatori e della balena stessa.

"L'ultima cosa che vogliamo è una collisione tra una barca e una balena in acque dove prevalgono i coccodrilli e non c'è visibilità sott'acqua. Non vogliamo nemmeno che le barche costringano inavvertitamente la balena a spostarsi a monte", hanno detto in una nota.

Il gigantesco cetaceo misura circa 16 metri, quindi i coccodrilli non rappresentano per lui alcun pericolo. La riserva naturale ha sottolineato che non si tratta di una "situazione di emergenza", poiché la balena "non è in pericolo". Allo stesso tempo, ha definito l'incidente "insolito ed emozionante".

"Lo scenario migliore è che ritorni in mare", hanno concluso.

Anche se a volte le balene vengono avvistate al largo delle coste australiane, questa è la prima volta che ciò succede nella riserva naturale del Parco nazionale di Kakadu, patrimonio mondiale dell'UNESCO.