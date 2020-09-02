L'Australia sta cercando qualcuno che si prenda cura di un'isola tropicale paradisiaca - Fotografie

Tali lavoratori svolgono un ruolo importante nella protezione, conservazione ed educazione ai valori del patrimonio di quest'isola, ha affermato Mark Read, vicedirettore della Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, incaricato di scegliere e nominare i candidati.
"Gli addetti vivono nel paradiso di un'isola tropicale circondata dalla Grande Barriera Corallina, ma prendersene cura è un lavoro duro e viverci significa limitare l'uso di elettricità e acqua, un'eventualità che potrebbe non essere adatta a tutti", ha sottolineato.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Low Isles ✨ With extraordinary marine life, vibrant coral reef and sandy shores to explore, this natural wonder is a must do while in Port Douglas! 🏝 : : : 📸@douglasshirecouncil : #lowisles #gbr #exploretnq #blueskies #islandlife #portdouglas #isolatehere #beachlife #tropicalnorthqueensland #discoverqueensland #beautifuldestination #portdouglasdaintree #luxuryhome #seeaustralia #holidayhomes #thisisqueensland #lifeinthetropics #beachlifestyle #palmtreesfordays #queensland_captures #familyholidays #holidayherethisyear #portdouglasgetaways
Chi ha il coraggio di vivere questa esperienza si lascia coinvolgere in ogni tipo di lavoro, mantiene in buono stato edifici e infrastrutture, compresi l'impianto solare elettrico e il sistema di trattamento delle acque reflue. Inoltre, deve collaborare con tour operator, pulire bagni, diserbare ed eseguire altri lavori della terra, oltre a censire la popolazione degli uccelli come le ducule imperiali.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
My sister and I on Low Isles Island! Amazing place. We went on two trips in the Great Barrier Reef, one was right out in the middle of the ocean on a jetty and the second was to this little island. The trip here was so much better; we got to see a lot more sea life and it just felt like a tropical little paradise. 💚💙🐢🐟🐠🐡🦀🏝 - - - #travel #wanderlust #instatravel #passportpassion #travelpost #iamtb #wearetravelgirls #outdoors #explore #lovelife #girlsvsglobe #traveldudes #travellushes #travelforever #letsgoeverywhere #travelbucketlist #wanderlust #traveldaily #ilovetotravel #traveladdict #greatbarrierreef #lowisles #islands #tropical #nature #underwater #australia #northenterritoryaustralia #sealife
"Cerchiamo persone appassionate di sostenibilità e patrimonio naturalistico, con esperienza nella manutenzione delle infrastrutture e che non abbiano paura di sporcarsi le mani e vivere in un luogo remoto", ha aggiunto.
I curatori dell'isola ci vivono e ci lavorano a tempo pieno. Il bando per i candidati terminerà il 25 settembre 2020, afferma il comunicato ufficiale rilasciato dalla Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)