L'Australia sta cercando qualcuno che si prenda cura di un'isola tropicale paradisiaca - Fotografie

La principale agenzia di gestione della Grande Barriera Corallina ha lanciato una gara d'appalto per assumere qualcuno che si occupi dell'isola tropicale Low Isles, situata a 15 km dalla città di Port Douglas. Se ti sei stancato di vivere in una città rumorosa e sei pronto a sporcarti le mani per pulire i bagni, può essere la tua occasione!