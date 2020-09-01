Un grande squalo bianco tende un'imboscata per attaccare la sua preda - Video

Questo squalo ha pianificato un'imboscata a una foca, si è nascosto nelle profondità del mare finché non è diventato invisibile ed è emerso proprio al momento giusto.
😱 Out Of Nowhere! 🦈 Video courtesy of desertmark69 via YouTube A fine example of the power of an ambush! Coming from beneath, the shark would have blended into the dark depths, making it almost invisible! Even without landing the bite, the sheer force was enough to stun the seal, allowing the shark to return and grab it! A perfected strategy!
Anche se al primo tentativo non è riuscito a mangiare la sua vittima in un sol boccone, è stato in grado di stordirla abbastanza per afferrarla successivamente.
Il momento esatto in cui lo squalo ha deciso di uscire e catturare la povera foca è stato registrato in un video.
Qui si può vedere un altro squalo spuntare furtivo alle spalle di una subacquea.
