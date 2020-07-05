Una simpatica gattina cieca diventa una stella di Instagram - Foto

Questa gatta persiana di 6 anni è stata adottata da un rifugio per animali in Oman e oggi vive con la sua nuova proprietaria Emily a Nottingham, nel Regno Unito.
La gatta è nata in un rifugio non regolamentato e, secondo Emily, è stata spesso lasciata senza cibo e acqua, in una gabbia sporca.
"Nel corso del tempo, si è ammalata sempre di più e alla fine è diventata cieca", ha condiviso Emily con The Daily Mail.
Ma da quando è stata adottata, la sua vita è completamente cambiata. La gatta è persino riuscita a raggiungere la fama sui social ed oggi ha già più di 50.000 follower su Instagram.
