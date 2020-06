Golden Retriever gioioso gioca sulla spiaggia - Video

🔊

Good Morning from the Golden Retriever Channel. This pupper goes for walkies on the beach. She says ... don't worry..be happy..



It's #fluffybuttfriday #grc

Post a pic below w dog's name

All dogs can enter. No fluff needed



(Ziggy.golden.girl IG)#Cutenessoverload pic.twitter.com/vXfO9gfMel