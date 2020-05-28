Questo cane ha probabilmente il muso più lungo del mondo - Foto

Il cane prende il nome dalla dea greca del conflitto e della discordia. Eris è nata da una cucciolata di tre cuccioli a Keysville, in Virginia, ha riferito la proprietaria al The Daily Mail.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
A snoot that gets Eris into any trouble she wants, and eyes that get her out. Tomorrow is somehow already May, and I’m excitedly looking forward towards the warmth and the company of the sun later into the evening. ❤️ . . . ——————————————————— #borzoi #russianwolfhound #wolfhound #dailyfluff #floof #weirddog #snoot #dogsofinstagram #rva #sighthound #doggo #instadog #happydog #dogsofig #smilingdog #happiness #dogstagram #cute #boopmynose #longdog ———————————————————
La sua mascella ha una malformazione, un difetto genetico che le impedisce di partecipare a mostre canine. Ma non disturba né il suo proprietario né il suo partner.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Eris choosing (definitely not stealing) her birthday cookie after playing with her BFF for a good while! Thank you @buzz_and_clarice for the lovely play date and cookies! 🥰 Eris really enjoyed her (slightly late) birthday celebration, and it was a perfect way to spend a day. 😊
Quando la portano fuori per strada, molte persone si fermano davanti a Eris per scoprire che razza è. L'interesse dei passanti è così grande che le giovani donne hanno dovuto cercare nuovi metodi più lunghi per sfuggire a questa attenzione, dicono.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🎉 Happy Friday! 🎉 I’ve pretty much been laughing since we got this picture. Eris is such a strange creature, capable both of unimaginable grace and majesty and absolute goofs- and the goofiness makes my heart sing. We hope everybody has a fabulous weekend with smiles as big as Eris. ❤️
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)