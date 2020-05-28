Questo cane ha probabilmente il muso più lungo del mondo - Foto

Questa donna ama così tanto la sua amica a quattro zampe che ha creato un account Instagram in cui lei e la sua amica condividono le foto di questa femmina Borzoi di due anni. L'account ha già oltre 180mila abbonati.

Il cane prende il nome dalla dea greca del conflitto e della discordia. Eris è nata da una cucciolata di tre cuccioli a Keysville, in Virginia, ha riferito la proprietaria al The Daily Mail.

La sua mascella ha una malformazione, un difetto genetico che le impedisce di partecipare a mostre canine. Ma non disturba né il suo proprietario né il suo partner.

Quando la portano fuori per strada, molte persone si fermano davanti a Eris per scoprire che razza è. L'interesse dei passanti è così grande che le giovani donne hanno dovuto cercare nuovi metodi più lunghi per sfuggire a questa attenzione, dicono.