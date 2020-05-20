Aereo da turismo effettua un atterraggio di emergenza in autostrada - Video, foto

Le immagini dell'atterraggio, avvenuto sull'I-470, appena fuori l'aeroporto Lee's Summit, sono presto diventate virali.
I media locali hanno riferito che l'atterraggio è stato causato dal guasto di uno dei motori dell'aeromobile. Fortunatamente, nessuno è rimasto ferito a seguito dell'incidente aereo.
"Il pilota sapeva davvero cosa stava facendo, e i conducenti sulla strada lo hanno visto e hanno reagito in modo appropriato", ha detto un testimone dell'incidente.
"La mia unica domanda è come è riuscito a far atterrare l'aereo senza colpire le macchine", ha rivelato un altro testimone.
Un'ora e mezza dopo l'incidente, l'aereo è stato spostato dall'autostrada.
At approx. 2pm, a pilot was making his final approach to land at the Lee’s Summit airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of two engines. The pilot landed on the nearby roadway of I-470 between Douglas and Colburn. No one was injured. @LSPDPIO @MoDOT_KC pic.twitter.com/AIm2yAaBZu— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 19, 2020
The highway is back open. The plane was towed away by a truck. We have all that video. Plus, we talk to people who stopped to see this in person. Look for that at 5&6p on @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/8Uyv4MUxvY— Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) May 19, 2020
