India, avvistato un esemplare di tartaruga albina - Video

Arribada(mass nesting) of Olive Turtles are almost over off thr coast of Odisha .10000+ were recorded tonight. It will now be sporadic.

It was bit late this time. Happened during daylight at Rushikulya mouth, after 2015. An Albino was recorded by the staff for the 1st time🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BQ0EuWq3P3