Migliaia di tartarughe Olive Ridley invadono la costa indiana: cittadini esterrefatti - Video e Foto

Lo scorso weekend migliaia di tartarughe della famiglia Olive Ridley hanno raggiunto la costa di Odisha nella Baia del Bengala per depositare le uova. Le tartarughe scavano la sabbia, depongono le uova e la ricoprono di foglie nel tentativo di mantenere le uova al caldo per ottenere una schiusa efficace.

Questa particolare specie di cheloni non è solo la famiglia più numerosa di tartarughe marine sulla Terra, ma anche la seconda più piccola in termini di dimensioni. Nel 2019, circa 470mila tartarughe avevano nidificato in queste regioni.

Amidst all the COVID-19 related gloom, just wanted to put this out there: an estimated 15,000 Olive Ridley Turtles swam to the Gahirmatha beach in Odisha last night and have begun nesting. — Aniruddha Ghosal (@aniruddhg1) March 16, 2020

​Lunedì foto e video dal Santuario marino di Gahirmatha di Odisha nel distretto di Kendrapara sono emersi sui social media, immagini che hanno mostrato a quanti sono chiusi a casa a causa del nuovo coronavirus un mondo meno cupo di come appare ora.

The astonishing Arribada, “arrival by sea” of Olive Ridley continues at Odisha coast😊

Their GPS is far accurate than the best in use by us. The sight of thousands emerging from the sea after 1000kms of journey is dazzling 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/7K8cSak48R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2020

​Un turista a Goa ha scolpito nella sabbia una grande tartaruga Olive Ridley sulla spiaggia, le foto hanno fatto il giro dei social media.

Millions of Olive Ridley Turtles have started reaching Odisha and eastern coast by travelling thousands of kms for mass nesting called Arribada. One of the most fascinating phenomenons of nature to know and appreciate about. #Arribada #Rookery #MassNesting #Turtles pic.twitter.com/Wugy6VSR9x — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) March 16, 2020

Per proteggere le tartarughe durante il periodo di nidificazione, il governo dello stato ha imposto il divieto di pesca nel santuario fino al 31 maggio. Il governo ha anche distribuito dozzine di guardie forestali per proteggere le tartarughe e le loro uova.

Something to cheer.



Mass nesting by olive Ridley #turtles is one the #nature's amazing extravaganza. Millions come back to coasts & nest in group, as a protective measure. See it has started on Odisha coast today. The location is being protected by FD. via @susantananda3 sir. pic.twitter.com/BQMuUDQm0B — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 15, 2020

​Good moments came to our eye when we were passing through Calangute Beach, North Goa, India .We had the priviledge of seeing one of our #Foreign Tourist was busy in Sand sculpture of #Olive #Ridley #Turtle..... ......🐢👌 pic.twitter.com/f1K8NppHQ2