Un subacqueo colpisce uno squalo e provoca una reazione inaspettata - Video

When A Bull Shark Gets Too Close! Video courtesy of Bling via YouTube FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! Don't worry, the shark is fine! Bull Sharks are among the most dangerous species of shark to humans, so when they get a bit too close for comfort a quick bonk on the nose can buy some distance! This doesn't hurt the shark (human punches underwater don't have a lot of power), but it does get the shark to back off. Considering how happily the shark proceeds to chow down on the fish head, she probably didn't care much. After all, she got food!