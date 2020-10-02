Un subacqueo colpisce uno squalo e provoca una reazione inaspettata - Video

Si deduce dal video che uno squalo può spaventarsi se riceve un colpo veloce e inaspettato al naso. La sua preda così può guadagnare tempo e avere maggiori possibilità di scappare.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
When A Bull Shark Gets Too Close! Video courtesy of Bling via YouTube FOLLOW us @creatures_of_the_deep_ for more like this! Don’t worry, the shark is fine! Bull Sharks are among the most dangerous species of shark to humans, so when they get a bit too close for comfort a quick bonk on the nose can buy some distance! This doesn’t hurt the shark (human punches underwater don’t have a lot of power), but it does get the shark to back off. Considering how happily the shark proceeds to chow down on the fish head, she probably didn’t care much. After all, she got food! . . . . . . . . . . #shark #sharks #lovesharks #ilovesharks #sharklife #sharklove #sharklover #sharklovers #sharkbite #sharkattack #sharkaddicts #bullshark #bullsharks #sea #seas #sealife #sealove #sealover #sealovers #seaanimals #seacreature #seacreatures #seaview #seascape #seaphotography #sea🌊 #wildlife #wildlife_perfection #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeofinstagram
Nella registrazione si può vedere come uno squalo si avvicina a un subacqueo, che lo colpisce inaspettatamente sul naso. L'animale si volta e si allontana dall'uomo, ma poi ritorna infuriato e gli strappa dalle mani la testa di pesce che gli offre.
"Ciò non danneggia lo squalo (i pugni umani sott'acqua non hanno molta potenza), ma lo fa indietreggiare. Considerando quanto felicemente mangia la testa di pesce, probabilmente non gli importa molto di quanto successo. Dopotutto ha avuto da mangiare!", si legge nel post del profilo Instagram di Creatures of the Deep.
Ecco altri subacquei alle prese con uno squalo, chi con un suo agguato e chi con un attacco vero e proprio.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)