Golden Retriever si rilassa con un'anatra

Il Golden Retriever è una razza di cane molto apprezzata dai cacciatori perché è naturalmente dotata per procurare la selvaggina, quindi possiamo essere sorpresi che un Golden Retriever abbia fatto amicizia così facilmente con un'anatra molto carina.
Come molti Golden Retriever, è paziente e gentile, il che gli permette di essere un grande amico di quest'anatra. Avete mai visto il sorriso felicissimo di un Golden Retriever?
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. Barclay and Rudy say this is a duckie way to end the day. Trust this pair.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) August 31, 2020
Snoozles💤😴😴💤#dogsoftwitter#ducksmakegreatpets#dogsarelove
(ducksmakegreatpets IG) pic.twitter.com/180WZu8uvy
