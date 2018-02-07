Sahara: nevica per la seconda volta in inverno (VIDEO)

Questa è la seconda nevicata dell'anno: entrambe le volte è avvenuto nella città di Aïn Séfra, nel nord-ovest dell'Algeria.
Come nota l'edizione della rete locale TSA, la neve cade sulle dune di sabbia del deserto per il secondo anno consecutivo. Nella regione non nevicava da più di 30 anni.
Sahara Desert town is covered in snow for the second time this year as stunned locals play on sand-dunes covered in the white stuff. A 37-year spell of no snow ended in December 2016, and it has snowed four times since then https://t.co/VPNuvV8XXm pic.twitter.com/9tHS5l0HCL— Climate Realists (@ClimateRealists) 6 февраля 2018 г.
In estate, la temperatura dell'aria nella regione di Aïn Séfra raggiunge i 37 gradi Celsius, e in inverno può raggiungere temperature vicino allo zero.
