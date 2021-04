NASA, tutto pronto per il volo dell'elicottero Ingenuity su Marte

2️⃣ more days till our Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter attempts the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.



Watch NASA TV live from @NASAJPL on April 12 at 3:30am ET (7:30am UT) as mission teams receive the first data signals from the historic test: https://t.co/uOrrDTZJ8J pic.twitter.com/VaZ5DNdhIw