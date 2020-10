La NASA avverte, un enorme asteroide sfreccerà vicino alla Terra tra poche settimane

#Asteroid 2000 WO107 is 500 m in diameter & will safely pass the #Earth on Nov. 29 2020.



It’s closest approach will be roughly 4.2 million km which is about 11 times lunar distance.



Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/NRAO/AUI/NSF pic.twitter.com/atVpyS4LIC