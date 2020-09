NASA: cinque asteroidi si avvicineranno alla Terra questa settimana

Challenge - Spot the asteroids!☄️



There are four asteroids lurking in this animation, can you find them?



Find out more and download the high-res gif here👉 https://t.co/GNmsEkEkmS



🗓️Deadline: 25 September#AsteroidRiddle 4⃣#SpaceCare🌍 pic.twitter.com/E7cCQmLEMk