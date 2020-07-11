Astronomi provetti hanno aiutato gli scienziati della NASA a scoprire gigantesche nane brune

Due insolite nane brune sono state rilevate con l'aiuto di scienziati civili, ha dichiarato la NASA in un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 10 luglio. L'agenzia ha spiegato che gli astronomi dilettanti, partecipanti al progetto Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 finanziato dalla NASA, hanno portato gli scienziati a scoprire questi bizzarri oggetti dopo aver studiato i dati dal satellite Neowise della NASA, così come tutte le osservazioni del cielo raccolte tra il 2009 e il 2011.
Le nane brune appena scoperte sono state definite "i primi sottomarini di tipo T estremo". Queste palle di gas, troppo grandi per essere chiamate pianeti, ma troppo piccole per essere chiamate stelle, pesano 75 volte più di Giove, il più grande pianeta del nostro sistema solare, e hanno circa 10 miliardi di anni.
La NASA ha detto che sono le nane brune più simili ad un pianeta mai viste tra le stelle più antiche presenti nella nostra galassia.
"Queste sorprendenti e strane nane brune assomigliano ad antichi esopianeti abbastanza da aiutarci a capire la fisica degli esopianeti" ha dichiarato l'astrofisico Marc Kuchner, il principale investigatore di Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 e l'ufficiale della Citizen Science per la direzione della missione scientifica della NASA.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Two Bizarre Brown Dwarfs Found With Citizen Scientists’ Help. . With the help of citizen scientists, astronomers have discovered two highly unusual brown dwarfs, balls of gas that are not massive enough to power themselves the way stars do. Participants in the NASA-funded Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project helped lead scientists to these bizarre objects, using data from NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) satellite along with all-sky observations collected between 2009 and 2011 under its previous moniker, WISE. Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 is an example of “citizen science,” a collaboration between professional scientists and members of the public. Scientists call the newly discovered objects “the first extreme T-type subdwarfs.” They weigh about 75 times the mass of Jupiter and clock in at roughly 10 billion years old. These two objects are the most planet-like brown dwarfs yet seen among the Milky Way’s oldest population of stars. Astronomers hope to use these brown dwarfs to learn more about exoplanets, which are planets outside of our solar system. The same physical processes may form both planets and brown dwarfs. . #NASA #BrownDwarfs #CitizenScientists #Astronomers #Discovered #Stars #Planet9 #NEOWISE #WISE #Jupiter #MilkyWay #Exoplanets #Planet #SolarSystem #newsexpressnasa #newsspacedream . Follow us for more! . 🚀If you like the content, follow us👌, 👉, share and like👍, thanks🚀.
Gli scienziati sono rimasti sorpresi nel vedere che queste nane brune contengono pochissimo ferro, il che significa che, come le stelle antiche, non hanno incorporato il ferro dalle nascite e dalle morti stellari nei loro ambienti.
Una tipica nana bruna avrebbe fino a 30 volte più ferro e altri metalli rispetto a questi oggetti appena scoperti. Una di queste nane brune sembra avere solo circa il 3% di ferro come il nostro Sole. Gli scienziati si aspettano che anche gli esopianeti molto vecchi abbiano un basso contenuto di metallo.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)