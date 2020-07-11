Registrazione
23:05 11 Luglio 2020
    Immagine di una nana bruna

    Astronomi provetti hanno aiutato gli scienziati della NASA a scoprire gigantesche nane brune

    © Foto del blogger newsspacedream/screenshot
    Gli scienziati della NASA presumono ci sia una popolazione nascosta di nane brune che galleggiano attorno al nostro sistema solare. Per trovarle, insieme ad altri corpi celesti, l'agenzia ha lanciato un progetto per scienziati e civili interessati all'astronomia.

    Due insolite nane brune sono state rilevate con l'aiuto di scienziati civili, ha dichiarato la NASA in un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 10 luglio. L'agenzia ha spiegato che gli astronomi dilettanti, partecipanti al progetto Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 finanziato dalla NASA, hanno portato gli scienziati a scoprire questi bizzarri oggetti dopo aver studiato i dati dal satellite Neowise della NASA, così come tutte le osservazioni del cielo raccolte tra il 2009 e il 2011.

    Le nane brune appena scoperte sono state definite "i primi sottomarini di tipo T estremo". Queste palle di gas, troppo grandi per essere chiamate pianeti, ma troppo piccole per essere chiamate stelle, pesano 75 volte più di Giove, il più grande pianeta del nostro sistema solare, e hanno circa 10 miliardi di anni.

    La NASA ha detto che sono le nane brune più simili ad un pianeta mai viste tra le stelle più antiche presenti nella nostra galassia.

    "Queste sorprendenti e strane nane brune assomigliano ad antichi esopianeti abbastanza da aiutarci a capire la fisica degli esopianeti" ha dichiarato l'astrofisico Marc Kuchner, il principale investigatore di Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 e l'ufficiale della Citizen Science per la direzione della missione scientifica della NASA.

    Gli scienziati sono rimasti sorpresi nel vedere che queste nane brune contengono pochissimo ferro, il che significa che, come le stelle antiche, non hanno incorporato il ferro dalle nascite e dalle morti stellari nei loro ambienti.

    Una tipica nana bruna avrebbe fino a 30 volte più ferro e altri metalli rispetto a questi oggetti appena scoperti. Una di queste nane brune sembra avere solo circa il 3% di ferro come il nostro Sole. Gli scienziati si aspettano che anche gli esopianeti molto vecchi abbiano un basso contenuto di metallo.

