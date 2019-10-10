Trump delinea 3 opzioni di intervento nella crisi al confine turco-siriano

Mercoledì Ankara ha lanciato un'offensiva nel nord della Siria per colpire l'Isis e il Partito dei Lavoratori del Kurdistan (PKK), che le autorità turche considerano come un'organizzazione terroristica.
Gli Stati Uniti potrebbero scegliere di vincere "militarmente", potrebbero usare strumenti finanziari per colpire Ankara con "sanzioni" o "mediare un accordo tra Turchia e curdi", ritiene Trump.
....We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019
Il presidente degli Stati Uniti ha ribadito che gli Stati Uniti "hanno sconfitto il 100% del califfato dell'Isis e non hanno più soldati nell'area sotto attacco da parte della Turchia in Siria". Al contempo l'inquilino della Casa Bianca si è vantato di aver portato a termine un lavoro ben fatto, mentre i turchi "combattono con i curdi da 200 anni...."
We defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate and no longer have any troops in the area under attack by Turkey, in Syria. We did our job perfectly! Now Turkey is attacking the Kurds, who have been fighting each other for 200 years....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019
