Trump dà consigli alla Francia su come fermare i disordini

Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 декабря 2018 г.
"Gli Stati Uniti erano in netto vantaggio su questo paese, e l'unico grande paese in cui le emissioni sono diminuite lo scorso anno!" ha aggiunto.
