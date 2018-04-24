Registrazione
13:55 24 Aprile 2018
    Trump rivela carta da usare col Messico per risolvere problema immigrazione clandestina

    "Il Messico, le cui leggi sull'immigrazione sono molto rigide, deve fermare le persone che entrano negli Stati Uniti. Possiamo rendere questo una condizione per l'estensione dell'accordo NAFTA. Il nostro Paese non può accettare quello che sta succedendo!", ha twittato l'inquilino della Casa Bianca.

    L'Accordo nordamericano per il libero scambio (in inglese: North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA) è un trattato di libero scambio commerciale stipulato tra Stati Uniti, Canada e Messico e modellato sul già esistente accordo di libero commercio tra Canada e Stati Uniti (FTA).

    Politica Internazionale, Immigrazione, NAFTA, Donald Trump, Messico, USA
