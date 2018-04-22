Trump critica i media che alludono alle concessioni americane a beneficio di Pyongyang

"Il soporifero Chuck Todd delle fake news della NBC ha appena detto che ci siamo arresi così nettamente nei nostri negoziati con la Corea del Nord che non hanno concesso nulla. Ehi, non abbiamo rinunciato a nulla, hanno accettato la denuclearizzazione (molto positiva per tutto il mondo), la chiusura del sito di test e la rinuncia ai test", ha twittato il presidente americano.
Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 апреля 2018 г.
Nel successivo tweet Trump ha aggiunto che è ancora lontana la risoluzione della questione nucleare nordcoreana.
"Forse tutto finirà bene, forse no, solo il tempo lo dirà, ma quello che sto facendo avrebbe dovuto essere fatto da molto tempo", ha commentato Trump.
….We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t — only time will tell….But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 апреля 2018 г.
