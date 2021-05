Ciclone Tauktae si intensificherà, colpendo parti di India e Pakistan

#CycloneTauktae

Update 1

Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby... (1/2)@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mJRLb9fgyk