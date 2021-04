Nominata l’auto dell’anno 2021 dal World Car Awards

6/6 The #WorldCar of the Year or #WCOTY is the #Volkswagen #ID4! 🏆🏆🏆 Heartiest congratulations to #VW on this huge win. Only the third #EV to win this prestigious honour! Huge interest in @VW's MEB platform products. The ID.4 is the true global #electric model! #WorldCarAwards pic.twitter.com/Icr1IjfQZZ