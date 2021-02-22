Almeno 9 Balene morte in spiaggiamento di massa a Golden Bay in Nuova Zelanda - Foto

"Il nostro staff che ha risposto allo spiaggiamento a Farewell Spit ha confermato che 9 delle balene arenate sono morte e 40 sono ancora vive", ha scritto il dipartimento su Facebook.
Il dipartimento ha aggiunto che i 65 volontari hanno aiutato nel prendersi cura delle balene sopravvissute fino a quando non potevano essere riportate in acque profonde.
"Abbiamo attualmente circa 65 volontari che assistono le balene arenate. Non abbiamo bisogno di altri volontari in questo momento", ha detto il dipartimento.
***STRANDING UPDATE 17:48 22/02/2021*** volunteers have kept the whales cool and calm and the tide is coming in. We're moving the whales together for a refloat at high tide. Sadly 9 whales have been found dead. No further help is needed at the point. *CS https://t.co/3pPPjWRGhC— Project Jonah (@ProjectJonah) February 22, 2021
