Telegram è l'applicazione non di gioco più scaricata a gennaio - Sensor Tower

Messaging app @telegram surpassed @tiktok_us as the most downloaded app worldwide for January 2021 with over 63M installs, 3.8x its downloads in January 2020. @signalapp, @Facebook, and @WhatsApp rounded out the top 5: https://t.co/iHnw6j2Qpo #topapps #telegram #tiktok pic.twitter.com/acLDd8TC5q