Sparatoria in Maryland con possibile coinvolgimento di agente dell'FBI - Foto

Un agente del Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sarebbe stato coinvolto in una sparatoria a bordo di un treno in una stazione vicino al Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, nel Maryland, secondo il giornalista della NBC Tom Lynch.
Non sono stati rilasciati ulteriori dettagli sulla sparatoria, tuttavia, si suppone che una persona coinvolta sia stata portata in ospedale. L'identità della vittima non è stata svelata.
La metropolitana del Medical Center si trova vicino al Walter Reed National Military Medical Center e al National Institutes of Health (NIH) a Bethesda, nel Maryland.
#BREAKING: FBI Agent involved in a shooting aboard a Red Line train at the Medical Center Metro Station near Walter Reed and NIH. 1 person has been transported. @Chopper4Brad overhead @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/5DvdDWRA6F— Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) December 15, 2020
A ottobre, il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha trascorso diversi giorni a Walter Reed quando ha catturato COVID-19.
