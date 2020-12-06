Video: bandiere USA usate come armi da sostenitori di Trump in scontri ad Olympia

I sostenitori dell'attuale presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump si sono scontrati sabato con gli attivisti antifa fuori dal Campidoglio dello Stato di Washington.
I due gruppi si sono incontrati durante due eventi opposti ad Olympia, e questo scontro ha provocato violente risse tra i partecipanti.
Sui social media sono emersi video che mostrano alcuni degli attivisti che usano le bandiere degli Stati Uniti come armi durante gli scontri.
Fight breaks out between Portland/ Washington protesters and counter protesters for Back The Blue and President Trump #Portland #PortlandProtests #Washington #antifa #fight pic.twitter.com/KRePS2L1sT— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 5, 2020
Uno dei video mostra apparentemente un attivista che punta una pistola contro i manifestanti dell'Antifa.
Individual who fired his gun earlier in the day can be seen at the :23 second mark pointing his firearm at protesters. According to an Olympia Police officer, that individual has been arrested & they are currently investigating the shooting. #Washington #Portland #Protest #fight pic.twitter.com/e4LQFPWb79— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 6, 2020
Un altro filmato mostra l'uomo che spara con l'arma.
I’ve been bear maced, so has literally every other leftist. pic.twitter.com/alPqUCeCaJ— Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) December 5, 2020
Successivamente, la polizia ha confermato che un individuo che "sembrava aver sparato almeno un colpo di pistola contro la folla avversaria" era stato arrestato.
