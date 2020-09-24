Questo è il rivale per il quale 'The Rock' potrebbe tornare sull'ottagono

L'attore e wrestler americano Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, che è salito sul ring per l'ultima volta nel 2016, ha rivelato in un'intervista a Hiram Garcia che vuole affrontare suo cugino e attuale campione della WWE, Roman Reigns.

Johnson ha rivelato che non sarebbe solo "un onore" per lui tornare nella WWE e condividere l'ottagono con il 'Big Dog' (questa la gimmick di Reigns) all'evento annuale della federazione, WrestleMania. Il popolare wrestler e attore vorrebbe anche che suo cugino fosse l'unico ad "alzare la mano" alla fine del combattimento: in altre parole, The Rock è pronto per tornare con stile!

Va rilevato che le possibilità di questo match dall'enorme hype dipendono in gran parte dal fitto programma di Johnson. Un altro problema è l'incertezza sulla sede della prossima edizione dell'evento annuale.

L'ultima volta che The Rock è salito sul ring è stato nel 2016. In quell'occasione, ha combattuto con John Cena contro The Wyatt Family.