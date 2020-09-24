Questo è il rivale per il quale 'The Rock' potrebbe tornare sull'ottagono

Johnson ha rivelato che non sarebbe solo "un onore" per lui tornare nella WWE e condividere l'ottagono con il 'Big Dog' (questa la gimmick di Reigns) all'evento annuale della federazione, WrestleMania. Il popolare wrestler e attore vorrebbe anche che suo cugino fosse l'unico ad "alzare la mano" alla fine del combattimento: in altre parole, The Rock è pronto per tornare con stile!
Hard work is done, now it’s about looking good on that carpet! 🤙🏽 #HobbsAndShaw @hobbsandshaw #Repost @therock ・・・ Early we rise, tonight we shine. Great to get early morning workouts in with my Uso, @romanreigns at my #IronParadise this week. Tonight is our massive HOBBS & SHAW WORLD PREMIERE and it’s time celebrate with Hollywood, the world and especially, THE FANS. From my cousin Roman to @idriselba, I brought in only the baddest, most talented (and most fun;) dudes on the planet to be in HOBBS & SHAW. Actually, we’re just a bunch of big ol’ sweethearts 😂🖤 See everyone tonight, enjoy the premiere (and the surprises;) and let’s have some fun. HOBBS & SHAW #WorldPremiere #HardestWorkersInTheRoom #HottestTicketInTown 🥃
Va rilevato che le possibilità di questo match dall'enorme hype dipendono in gran parte dal fitto programma di Johnson. Un altro problema è l'incertezza sulla sede della prossima edizione dell'evento annuale.
L'ultima volta che The Rock è salito sul ring è stato nel 2016. In quell'occasione, ha combattuto con John Cena contro The Wyatt Family.
