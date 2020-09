L'OMS ringrazia Russia per lo sviluppo di un vaccino efficace

Warm welcome at arrival in Moscow upon invitation by 🇷🇺 Health Minister Dr Mikhail Murashko. Agenda: ✅🙏🇷🇺support to #COVID19 global response ✅⬆️ regional/ global leadership on #NCDs & #TB ✅country collaboration towards ⬆️ life expectancy #PHC ✅ @WHO reform & multilateralism. pic.twitter.com/6jzxFh4Azo