Assange: ‘Reporter senza frontiere’ tenta di consegnare una petizione, Downing Street la rifiuta

.@StellaMoris1 says she spoke to #JulianAssange yesterday and that he was "not well". He is woken up at 5am, handcuffed, strip-searched and by the time he arrives in court 5 hours will have passed, the same on the way back to prison, she says.#AssangeHearing Pt 2 Day 1 pic.twitter.com/qM57fL1MD7