Scozia, un fiume di fango investe un villaggio, centinaia di persone evacuate - Foto

Centinaia di persone sono state evacuate dalle loro case mobili e roulotte in un Caravan Park di Pettycur Bay, nel distretto di Fife in Scozia, a causa di una devastante frana che ha causato il crollo di un edificio. I prefabbricati sono stati travolti e alcuni si sono schiantati l'un l'altro, a causa di un fiume di fango che li ha investiti.
Aftermath of the #storm and clean-up at Pettycur Bay caravan park between Burntisland and Kinghorn earlier today, no one hurt and #A921 road has since been cleared. @FFP @courier_fife @kingdomfm @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/qN22CwCyjq— Michael Booth (@michaelbooth) August 12, 2020
Secondo quanto viene riferito, non ci sarebbero feriti e la strada su cui è crollata la frana sarebbe già stata sgombrata e ripristinata al traffico.
OMG! Hope everyone is OK. #landslide #pettycurbay #burntisland #fife #thunderstorms #scotland https://t.co/duANqAZhOf— Vanessa Motion 🎤🎧🎶 (@vanessamotion) August 12, 2020
Le forti piogge hanno colpito altre aree della città, causando alluvioni nei centri urbani e trasformando le strade in veri e propri fiumi.
Meanwhile, in #Kinghorn in Fife this street became a river overnight. This was this morning. #storm #Scotland #Fife #Floods2020 pic.twitter.com/Z1C9Efh1Ot— Mac :: 3.5% Buellers Members Club (@Fudgel11) August 12, 2020
