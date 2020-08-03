Raid dell'esercito di Israele su Gaza, bombe sui tunnel di Hamas

Le forze di Difesa israeliane (IDF) hanno riferito con un post di Twitter di aver bombardato strutture sotterranee del movimento palestinese Hamas, situate a Gaza, per rappresaglia al lancio di un razzo in territorio israeliano.
"In risposta al razzo lanciato questo pomeriggio (2 agosto, ndr) in Israele da Gaza, i nostri aerei da guerra hanno colpito le strutture terroristiche sotterranee di Hamas a Gaza", afferma il tweet.
In response to the rocket that was fired at #Israel from #Gaza earlier this evening, our fighter jets & aircraft just struck subterranean Hamas terror facilities in Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2020
We hold Hamas responsible for all activity emanating from Gaza.
Le forze israeliane ritengono Hamas responsabile di tutte le attività di Gaza.
Un razzo lanciato da Gaza sarebbe stato intercettato dallo scudo antimissile israeliano Iron Dome, secondo quanto riferiscono i militari.
