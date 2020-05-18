Scarpe di Michael Jordan vendute all'asta al prezzo record di $ 560.000

Le Air Jordan 1, progettate dallo stesso atleta nel 1985 e prodotte dalla Nike, avevano un prezzo stimato tra $ 100.000 e $ 150.000. Tuttavia, presto sono diventate le scarpe più costose della storia, battendo anche il record per le Moon Shoes, anche di Michael Jordan, che sono state vendute all'asta per oltre $ 437.000 a luglio 2019.
Il collezionista Jordan Geller, proprietario delle scarpe, ha dichiarato di aver deciso di metterle all'asta perché "è la cosa più preziosa che potrebbe essere messa sul mercato, ora che tutti sono impazziti per Michael" dopo il lancio del documentario The Last Dance, che si concentra sulla carriera sportiva di Michael Jordan.
"Sono le sneaker più iconiche di tutti i tempi. Sono molto riconoscibili ed evocano molta nostalgia", ha detto Geller.
