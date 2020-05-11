Comico e attore Jerry Stiller muore all'età di 92 anni

La morte della stella di Seinfeld è stata confermata da suo figlio Ben Stiller in un post su Twitter.

Jerry Stiller era famoso per aver interpretato il ruolo del padre di George Costanzas, Frank nella sitcom Seinfeld, prima di interpretare Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens.

Ha trascorso molto tempo con sua moglie Ann Mira nella commedia Stiller e Mira. La coppia è stata insieme dal 1954 fino alla sua morte nel 2015. Per il suo ruolo nella serie Seinfeld, è stato nominato per un Emmy nella categoria "Miglior attore ospite in una serie comica" e ha vinto l'American Comedy Award come "Miglior ruolo divertente come un attore ospite in una serie televisiva" nel 1997.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

"​Sono triste nell'annuciare che mio padre, Jerry Stiller, è morto per cause naturali. Era un grande papà e nonno e un marito dedicato per Anne per circa 62 anni. Ci mancherà molto. Ti voglio bene papà," ha scritto su Twitter Ben Stiller.