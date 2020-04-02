Assalto di capre! Un gregge di capre infuria nelle strade deserte di una città inglese - Video

Quando gli umani sono a casa, le capre escono per giocare! Dopo l'imposizione della quarantena sono apparsi diversi video di capre che invadono le strade della città costiera gallese di Llandudno.
Un gregge di circa 120 capre cashmereche generalmente vagano libere sulle scogliere del promontorio del Great Orme, vagano nella città gallese per sgranocchiare le siepi e i giardini della gente del posto, che sono in quarantena.
Uno dei residenti e "corrispondente capra", secondo la sua biografia su Twitter, Andrew Stuart ha tenuto il conto del movimento della mandria mentre intratteneva gli altri in momenti difficili. Il video lungo e spiritoso, che mostra l'attività quotidiana della capra, è diventato virale sui social media.
And they mean business this time #goats #llandudno pic.twitter.com/8PORNufdp2— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 31, 2020
Stuart ha affermato di aver anche chiamato la polizia a causa dell'aggressività delle capre per le strade e che “si sarebbe dispiaciuto se le capre fossero state arrestate. Ma erano state molto cattive”.
So I gave @NWPolice a call to tell them a load of kids (geddit?) were running riot (I didn’t actually say that... sadly). They said they’d pass it on to officers. pic.twitter.com/k1q28cfUi4— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020
I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords pic.twitter.com/Fk5x6XaCLM— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
Il Regno Unito ha imposto una quarantena come altri paesi colpiti dalla crisi del coronavirus dopo che il Primo Ministro Boris Johnson è risultato positivo.
This shows what it’s all about. They’re scared of me (a human) in this. They don’t like people. They usually only come down from the Great Orme when it’s windy, and only the back streets at the top of Mostyn Street. Now lockdown means it’s empty, they’re going further than ever. pic.twitter.com/roZpNm61Qh— Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020
