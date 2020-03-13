Coronavirus, Donald Trump abbandona le strette di mano e passa al “Namaste” - Video

Gli indiani sono noti per salutare le persone con le mani giunte dicendo "Namaste", saluto che ora ha avuto successo tra diversi leader mondiali, tra cui il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump, che ha recentemente visitato New Delhi, poiché le strette di mano ora sono pericolose a causa delle preoccupazioni per il coronavirus.
Un breve video del presidente Trump rivolto ai media ha fatto il giro dei social media.
“Oggi non ci siamo stretti la mano. Ci siamo guardati, abbiamo detto cosa avremmo fatto. Era una specie di strana sensazione e allo stesso tempo lo abbiamo fatto. Sapete, sono appena tornato dall'India e non ho stretto la mano a nessuno. E lì, è stato molto facile perché fanno così (giunge le mani nel Namaste). Sono avanti", ha detto il presidente americano.
#WATCH US President Donald Trump: We (him&PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what are we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India&I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/5uTSKTf7bO— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020
Foto e video mostrano altri leader internazionali tra cui il Principe Carlo del Regno Unito, il Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron e il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu usare il tradizionale saluto indiano.
Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern. https://t.co/z7ke5ZOulX pic.twitter.com/EIVRGVYQkE— ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2020
PM of Israel Mr @netanyahu appealing Israelis to adopt Indian way of greeting NAMASTE 🙏 to mitigate the spread of #Coronvirus— Fit Bharat (@FitBharat) March 5, 2020
When it comes to scientific traditions,rich culture,heritage & knowledge there is no substitute to Bharat’s🇮🇳 civilisation.
Avoid Hand Shake & be safe pic.twitter.com/DEcBGIpHLh
Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8— Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020
