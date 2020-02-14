Apparsi video del presunto abbattimento di elicottero siriano da militanti in Siria - Video

Sono apparsi su internet una serie di video che mostrano un elicottero dell'esercito siriano che viene abbattuto da militanti vicino ad Aleppo.
L'elicottero era in missione di combattimento contro le fortificazioni dell'organizzazione terroristica Jabhat al-Nusra, quando è stato abbattuto presso il centro di Al Atarib, situato nella provincia di Aleppo.
Una fonte militare ha confermato al corrispondente di Sputnik che tutti i membri dell'equipaggio sono rimasti morti.
Syrian helicopter shot down in west Aleppo - second time in a week pic.twitter.com/DckODaNPku— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) February 14, 2020
The helicopter after its fall in the western countryside of Aleppo pic.twitter.com/TZ6sifZuiw— Ahmad (@Ahmad1618A) February 14, 2020
Confirmed, rebels shoot down a regime helicopter in western #Aleppo... pic.twitter.com/Rr7muTJk85— Sabr (@Trefh01184950) February 14, 2020
NEW — Local reports suggest a second Syrian military helicopter is shot down by rebels in the West of Aleppo.— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 14, 2020
Second chopper downed in a week. Erdogan previously said aircraft that target civilians would be hit. pic.twitter.com/5C52QYblMf
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)