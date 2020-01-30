Greta Thunberg fa richiesta per registrare il marchio “Greta Thunberg”

L’ambientalista adolescente svedese ha fatto richiesta per registrare il suo marchio “Greta Thunberg” e “Fridays fo Future”.

L’ambientalista svedese ha deciso di procedere con la registrazione dei marchi “Greta Thunberg” e “Fridays for Future” per evitare che vengano sfruttati da altri per fini commerciali.

Questo permetterà di fare causa a persone e imprese che cercheranno di usare il suo nome che non sono “in linea con la sua etica e i suoi valori”.

“Sfortunatamente ci sono ancora persone che stanno cercando di impersonarmi o affermare falsamente di "rappresentarmi" per comunicare con persone di alto profilo, politici, media, artisti, ecc, (...) e il mio nome e il movimento Fridays For Future vengono costantemente utilizzati per scopi commerciali senza alcun consenso”, ha scritto Thunberg su un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram.

La sedicenne attivista ha iniziato un movimento mondiale lo scorso anno quando ha iniziato a scioperare da scuola ogni venerdì per protestare contro l'inerzia del governo sul cambiamento climatico. Thunberg è stata al centro della scena al World Economic Forum di Davos questo mese, e i suoi compagni giovani attivisti del movimento vogliono che i politici ascoltino gli “scienziati del clima” e prendano provvedimenti per combattere il riscaldamento globale.