12:28 30 Gennaio 2020
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg adjusts the headphones during a press conference in Madrid, Friday Dec. 6, 2019

    Greta Thunberg fa richiesta per registrare il marchio “Greta Thunberg”

    L’ambientalista adolescente svedese ha fatto richiesta per registrare il suo marchio “Greta Thunberg” e “Fridays fo Future”.

    L’ambientalista svedese ha deciso di procedere con la registrazione dei marchi “Greta Thunberg” e “Fridays for Future” per evitare che vengano sfruttati da altri per fini commerciali.

    Questo permetterà di fare causa a persone e imprese che cercheranno di usare il suo nome che non sono “in linea con la sua etica e i suoi valori”.

    “Sfortunatamente ci sono ancora persone che stanno cercando di impersonarmi o affermare falsamente di "rappresentarmi" per comunicare con persone di alto profilo, politici, media, artisti, ecc, (...) e il mio nome e il movimento Fridays For Future vengono costantemente utilizzati per scopi commerciali senza alcun consenso”, ha scritto Thunberg su un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram.
    Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta

    La sedicenne attivista ha iniziato un movimento mondiale lo scorso anno quando ha iniziato a scioperare da scuola ogni venerdì per protestare contro l'inerzia del governo sul cambiamento climatico. Thunberg è stata al centro della scena al World Economic Forum di Davos questo mese, e i suoi compagni giovani attivisti del movimento vogliono che i politici ascoltino gli “scienziati del clima” e prendano provvedimenti per combattere il riscaldamento globale.

