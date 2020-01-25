Aereo iraniano atterra d'emergenza all'aeroporto di Teheran

Un volo dell'Iran da Teheran a Istanbul che ha lasciato lAeroporto Internazionale Imam Khomeini è stato costretto ad atterrare all'aeroporto di Mehrabad a causa di un guasto tecnico, ha riferito l'agenzia di stampa Mehr.
#IRB9716 returned to Tehran with an unspecified issue. https://t.co/ZjsVzonXe4— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 25, 2020
Older transponders that report position based on inertial reference are subject to drift, i.e., expanding hold pattern & appearance of landing outside the runway. Aircraft landed safely. pic.twitter.com/MKHXTgbYkD
#Breaking: Iran Air flight #IRB9716, has apparently faced with some difficulties. The A-300 has returned halfway before reaching its destination, Istanbul, currently hovering over Tehran. There are rumors that the plane's landing gear doesn't work. pic.twitter.com/ep4zXn79wh— Iran Breaking News (@IranBreaking) January 25, 2020
Il numero di persone a bordo non è ancora stato dichiarato.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)