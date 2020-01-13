Trump ribadisce ‘minaccia imminente’ agli USA da parte di Soleimani tra rivendicazioni conflittuali

Il presidente degli USA Donald Trump ha accusato i “Fake news media” e i loro “Partner Democratici” di dubitare che i presunti piani futuri del Gen. Soleimani di attaccare gli USA fossero “imminenti” o meno.
Secondo Trump, la sua amministrazione era “d’accordo” sul fatto che la minaccia fosse “imminente”, ma “non ha molta importanza a causa dell’orribile passato di [Soleimani]!”
The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
Il presidente USA ha accusato i media e i suoi oppositori democratici di “aver cercato di trasformare il terrorista Soleimani in un ragazzo meraviglioso, solo perché ho fatto quello che avrebbe dovuto essere fatto 20 anni fa”.
The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years. Anything I do, whether it’s the economy, military, or anything else, will be scorned by the Rafical Left, Do Nothing Democrats!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
Trump ha scritto male “imminente” nel suo primo tweet, scrivendolo invece come “eminente”. Nel suo tweet successivo, probabilmente per errore, si è riferito ai suoi avversari con l’appellativo “Sinistra Rafical”.
