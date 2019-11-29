Registrazione
22:16 29 Novembre 2019
    Polizia olandese

    Attacco con coltello nel centro dell'Aia, segnalati almeno 3 feriti - video

    Attacco con coltello in una via dello shopping nel centro dell'Aia, in Olanda. Tre risultano le persone ferite.

    L'aggressione, le cui circostanze non sono ancora chiare, è avvenuta nella centralissima via di Grote Marktstraat, all'Aia, in Olanda.

    La polizia è intervenuta sul posto ed ha transennato la zona dov'è avvenuto il fatto, come si vede in questo video pubblicato su Twitter dal portale Shark NewsWires:

    ​La polizia è sulle tracce dell'aggressore, si tratta di un uomo di colore, di età compresa tra i 45 e 50 anni, vestito con una tuta da jogging grigia. Media locali riferiscono che l'attacco ha avuto luogo in un centro commerciale, affollato nel rush finale per gli acquisti del Black Friday. Al momento si contano almeno 3 feriti.

    La polizia ha anche lanciato un appello sui social, attraverso un tweet, per eventuali segnalazioni sull'avvistamento dell'aggressore.

    Secondo De Telegraaf inoltre le vittime sono state scelte completamente in modo casuale, come è riportato anche in un tweet.

