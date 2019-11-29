Attacco con coltello nel centro dell'Aia, segnalati almeno 3 feriti - video

L'aggressione, le cui circostanze non sono ancora chiare, è avvenuta nella centralissima via di Grote Marktstraat, all'Aia, in Olanda.
La polizia è intervenuta sul posto ed ha transennato la zona dov'è avvenuto il fatto, come si vede in questo video pubblicato su Twitter dal portale Shark NewsWires:
#BREAKING Update : Video of the scene of a stabbing in Grote Marktstraat in the centre of the Hague, Netherlands . Multiple people have been stabbed.#GroteMarktstraat #Netherlandspic.twitter.com/9GPcYIjvve— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) November 29, 2019
La polizia è sulle tracce dell'aggressore, si tratta di un uomo di colore, di età compresa tra i 45 e 50 anni, vestito con una tuta da jogging grigia. Media locali riferiscono che l'attacco ha avuto luogo in un centro commerciale, affollato nel rush finale per gli acquisti del Black Friday. Al momento si contano almeno 3 feriti.
The Hague now. 3 people stabbed in Spui (main shopping street). Police is still looking for the man. #DenHaag #TheHague pic.twitter.com/hHDvWKKlHl— silvia girardi (@ssilviagirardi) November 29, 2019
La polizia ha anche lanciato un appello sui social, attraverso un tweet, per eventuali segnalazioni sull'avvistamento dell'aggressore.
Bij het steekincident aan de #GroteMarktstraat zijn er drie personen gewond geraakt. Heeft u iets gezien van dit incident, of hebt u camerabeelden of ander beeldmateriaal? Meld dit dan via 0900-8844.— Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 29, 2019
Secondo De Telegraaf inoltre le vittime sono state scelte completamente in modo casuale, come è riportato anche in un tweet.
#BREAKING Update : Victims of the stabbing attack at Grote Marktstraat , in the centre of the Hague, Netherlands were chosen at random according to De Telegraaf. #GroteMarktstraat #Netherlands— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) November 29, 2019
