Sparatoria a una festa in California: 4 uccisi, 6 feriti

Quattro persone sono state uccise ed altre sei ferite in una sparatoria in una casa privata a Fresno, California. Lo riporta la polizia di Fresno.
L'incidente si è verificato nel cortile della casa durante una festa.
UPDATE: 4 people killed and 6 more injured at a house on Lamona. All of the victims are Asian men between 25 and 35 years old.— Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) November 18, 2019
A family was having a football party of about 3 dozen people, when someone came up on foot and started shooting at people in the back yard around 8PM pic.twitter.com/rVIw8uWXLK
BREAKING UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says at least 9 people have been shot and multiple people killed at a home near Peach and Olive.
— Marie Edinger KMPH (@MarieEdinger) November 18, 2019
FPD says family and friends were watching a football game in their back yard when random people came up and started shooting pic.twitter.com/iSN0DbIxlV
La sparatoria è avvenuta durante una festa dedicata al football americano alla quale erano presente alcune dozzine di persone quando uno è venuto nel cotile della ed ha aperto il fuoco contro i presenti uccidendo quattro persone e ferendone altre sei.
Breaking: ATF San Francisco Field Division special agents are responding to shooting in Fresno, CA. pic.twitter.com/WO6PLfGR9D— ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) November 18, 2019
