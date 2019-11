L'India rafforza le "zampe" del lander Vikram per atterrare sulla Luna nel 2020

#ISRO

Have a look of 3D view of a crater imaged by TMC-2 of #Chandrayaan2. TMC-2 provides images at 5m spatial resolution & stereo triplets (fore, nadir and aft views) for preparing DEM of the complete lunar surface.



For more details visit https://t.co/urlZqzg3Gw pic.twitter.com/VBvUeH1L8s