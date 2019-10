L'Europol smantella un giro di tabacco illecito da 70 milioni di euro tra Italia e 5 paesi

🚭 18 arrested today for the illegal trade & storage of +670 000 kgs of tobacco with support of #Europol, @Eurojust and @OLAFPress.



Over 250 law enforcement officers took part in this action day in 🇳🇱 🇮🇹 🇬🇧 🇵🇱 🇧🇪



Read about it here: https://t.co/kgrp7B4d7A pic.twitter.com/XQyuRNBUau