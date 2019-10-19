Florida: trovato alligatore gigante in una piscina di una casa privata - Foto

Il cacciatore di alligatori americano e personaggio televisivo della realtà Paul Bedard ha pubblicato una serie di foto su Instagram di un alligatore lungo di 3 metri dopo averlo catturato in una piscina di una famiglia della Florida.

Il cacciatore di alligatori professionista Paul Bedard è stato chiamato in una casa a Parkland, in Florida, dove ha trovato un enorme alligatore che se la spassava in una piscina.

“È stato gentile quando l'ho preso. L'ho chiamato "Cool Hand Luke" perché l'alligatore era così dolce e così cool", ha detto Bedard, come riportato dal Fox News.

"Non ha cercato di allontanarsi da me, non ha cercato di seguirmi, era semplicemente fantastico. Ha una personalità davvero gentile".

Paul Bedard ha detto che ha dovuto "giocare" con l'alligatore nell'acqua fino a quando non si è stancato, quindi ha tirato fuori il rettile dalla piscina.

L'alligatore sarà utilizzato per scopi didattici, secondo Bedard.