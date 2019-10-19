Widgets Magazine
19 Ottobre 2019
    Un alligatore

    Florida: trovato alligatore gigante in una piscina di una casa privata - Foto

    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Mondo
    Il cacciatore di alligatori americano e personaggio televisivo della realtà Paul Bedard ha pubblicato una serie di foto su Instagram di un alligatore lungo di 3 metri dopo averlo catturato in una piscina di una famiglia della Florida.

    Il cacciatore di alligatori professionista Paul Bedard è stato chiamato in una casa a Parkland, in Florida, dove ha trovato un enorme alligatore che se la spassava in una piscina.

    “È stato gentile quando l'ho preso. L'ho chiamato "Cool Hand Luke" perché l'alligatore era così dolce e così cool", ha detto Bedard, come riportato dal Fox News.

    "Non ha cercato di allontanarsi da me, non ha cercato di seguirmi, era semplicemente fantastico. Ha una personalità davvero gentile".

    Paul Bedard ha detto che ha dovuto "giocare" con l'alligatore nell'acqua fino a quando non si è stancato, quindi ha tirato fuori il rettile dalla piscina.

    L'alligatore sarà utilizzato per scopi didattici, secondo Bedard.

    Got an e-gator call this morning about an 8 to 9 foot alligator in a swimming pool up in Parkland. The gator had walked through the screen and into the pool. I haven't had a good-sized gator in a swimming pool in probably a year, so I was kind of looking forward to this when I got the call. These are actually fun because the gator can't go anywhere and the water's almost always crystal clear. So all I have to do is jump in the water play around with him until he's tired and I can either hold his mouth shut and put a snare on it and tape it, or if he super energetic I can get him tired enough where I can just pick him up without the tape and carry him out in the yard and then tape him up once I get there. This guy was super mellow didn't really give me a hard time at all, I couldn't get him to spin on me he really wanted nothing to do with me. I simply made a frontal catch put a snare on his mouth and taped him up. Then finally got him to expend some energy.... I didn't want to pull him out of the water until he was tired, because he'll usually go into a death roll and smash himself up on the concrete or, if he's not taped, bite the concrete or something so it's always better to make him expend that energy in the water where is not going to get banged up. He ended up being 8 feet 8 in, and didn't really give me a hassle at all, it was basically as smooth and easy as it ever gets. Thank you Lord, much appreciated. #gatorboysalligatorrescue #gatorboys #rescue #animal #alligator #gators #gator #paulbedard #evergladesholidaypark #everglades #crocodile #croc #greatful #nuisancealligator

