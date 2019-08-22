Deputato si presenta in parlamento con bebè

Il 21 agosto il deputato era appena rientrato dal congedo postnatale che aveva seguito la nascita del figlio Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey. Il bimbo è il figlio biologico di Tim Smith, il partner di Coffey e di una madre surrogata, amica della coppia.
Durante il dibattito parlamentare, il presidente della Camera Trevor Mallard si è offerto di tenere il piccolo e di allattarlo con un biberon mentre presiedeva la seduta.
"Di solito la sedia dei relatori viene usata solo dai presidenti, ma oggi c'è un vip qui con me", ha scritto Mallard su Twitter.
Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA— Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) 21 августа 2019 г.
"Chi dovrebbe vedere questo? Tutti, fino all'ultimo. Ecco chi. Questo è un nuovo papà che sta tenendo in braccio il suo piccolo nella House of Representatives", ha commentato entusiasta su Twitter Golriz Ghahraman, una deputata ambientalista neozelandese.
Who needs to see this today? Every single last one of us, that’s who. Here’s a brand new papa holding his new born in our House of Representatives right now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU00SHfKFT— Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) 21 августа 2019 г.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)