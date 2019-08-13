Accoltellamento in centro a Sidney - Polizia

La polizia di Sydney ha fatto un arresto mentre rispondeva alle notizie di un uomo armato con un coltello che attaccava le persone per strada, riferisce The Guardian.
Secondo la polizia, una giovane donna è stata accoltellata in un hotel vicino. È stata portata in ospedale in condizioni non gravi.
There seems to be a major police incident near York Street in the Sydney CBD. Witnesses report people running from the scene.— Laura Jayes (@ljayes) August 13, 2019
UNCONFIRMED reports of a man with a machete.
L’uomo secondo il portavoce è stato messo in custodia.
Video of man being arrested after police operation in Sydney's CBD on King and Clarence St. #SydneyCBD #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/cTs063eKM5— Daniel Timms (@deadsetdaniel) August 13, 2019
È troppo presto per determinare se ci sono stati ulteriori feriti.
So insane! A random dude just started stabbing people in the city right outside where we were having lunch. I saw people running so I ran towards him with a few other guys.— JackHuddo | #GangGang (@JackHuddo) August 13, 2019
He ran all the way back to near my work where a lot of others had cornered him for the police! #sydney pic.twitter.com/SQvqfDRz88
Sembra che l'uomo abbia attraversato una strada della città con un coltello e sia saltato sul cofano di un'auto.
Secondo quanto riferito, i video sui social media mostrano civili che cercano di fermare l'uomo armato.
La polizia ha esortato il pubblico a evitare l'area nelle vicinanze di King e Clarence Street.
Tutti i commenti
Mostra nuovi commenti (0)