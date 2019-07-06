Harry e Meghan battezzano Archie in segreto - Foto

Il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex hanno pubblicato le foto ufficiali del battesimo di Archie sul loro account Instagram.
"Il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex sono felicissimi di condividere la gioia di questo giorno, e vorrebbero ringraziare tutti in tutto il mondo per il loro continuo sostegno. Essi si sentono così fortunati ad aver goduto di questo momento speciale con la famiglia e i padrini di Archie", ha detto un portavoce di Buckingham Palace.
Nella prima foto ufficiale del battesimo di Archie mostra la Duchessa di Cornovaglia, il Principe del Galles, la signora Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, il Duca e la Duchessa di Cambridge nella Green Drawing Room del castello di Windsor. Nella seconda si può vedere il Duca e la Duchessa del Sussex con Archie.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
