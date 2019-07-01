Atterraggio d'emergenza in Israele, massima allerta

Oltre 100 ambulanze e squadre di soccorritori sono state dispiegate all'aeroporto Ben Gurion a Tel Aviv per l'atterraggio d'emergenza di un Boeing 737 con a bordo 152 passeggeri. Lo riporta The Jarusalem Post.
Si riporta che all'aereo, diretto a Tel Aviv da Colonia, Germania, durante il decollo era esplosa una gomma.
L'aereo è atterrato con successo.
HAPPENING NOW:— Christian Friends of Magen David Adom (@cfmdaisrael) 1 июля 2019 г.
Magen David Adom has dispatched hundreds of ambulances at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport awaiting an emergency landing by a German plane with a slashed tire.
Israel goes to extraordinary lengths to save lives. pic.twitter.com/sd7uUjDUUU
